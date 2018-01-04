Colin Munro tops batsman’s T20 rankings, Virat Kohli third

Munro scored 66 off 30 balls in the second match that was eventually washed out and 53 off 48 in the first. (Source: Twitter) Munro scored 66 off 30 balls in the second match that was eventually washed out and 53 off 48 in the first. (Source: Twitter)

New Zealand duo Colin Munro and Ish Sodhi have topped the ICC T20I rankings thanks to their performances in the recently concluded three-match series against West Indies. Munro’s elevation means that India captain Virat Kohli is now down to the third spot in the rankings behind second-placed Aaron Finch.

Munro had scored a record third T20I century in New Zealand’s third match against West Indies. In the process, he helped New Zealand to a total of 243/5, their highest in the shortest format of the game. Munro scored 66 off 30 balls in the second match that was eventually washed out and 53 off 48 in the first.

Kohli, who is currently in South Africa with the Indian team preparing for a three-Test series, had last played a T20 against New Zealand in November 2016. He scored 65 in the second match that India lost but scored 13 in a frantic, eight-over a side match after that. He then chose to sit out the T20 series and the preceding ODI rubber against Sri Lanka and will next play a game in the shortest format against South Africa in February.

Ish Sodhi has remained a mainstay in the New Zealand T20 side and took five wickets in the series against India before taking three against West Indies. He is followed by Pakistan’s Imad Wasim and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in the bowlers’ rankings. Jasprit Bumrah is fourth.

