Colin Munro becomes fourth man on the planet to hit two T20I hundreds

New Zealand opener Colin Munro scored unbeaten at 109 off just 58 runs in Rajkot as the left-hander completed a hundred in just 54 balls that included six fours and seven maximums. Munro completed his hundred after stealing a couple of ruins on the third delivery of the penultimate over.

Opting to bat first, Kane Williamson’s side responded well and started the proceedings in an aggressive manner. The right-left batting combination of Martin Guptill and Munro piled up 105 for the first wicket before Guptill gave an easy catch to Hardik Pandya stationed at long off position off Yuzvendra Chahal.

Later, captain Williamson became the victim of debutant and his SRH teammate Mohammed Siraj to give the fast bowler his first international wicket. While Munro scored runs in aggressive manner, he also rode a bit on his luck as the left-hander was dropped twice and survived a run-out chance but capitalised on the chances given to him well to score his second T20I ton. For India, it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah who put a halt on New Zealand’s run flow in Rajkot. Munro became only the fourth batsman to score more than one T20I hundreds.

A second T20I century for Colin Munro, coming off just 54 balls. He becomes just the fourth player to hit two T20I 100s. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/KOTDeDSKfY — ICC (@ICC) 4 November 2017

What a 💯 from @manuz05 that was some quality hitting of a cricket ball — Luke Ronchi (@ronchi04) 4 November 2017

Kumar returned with figures of 0/29 in his allotted four overs while Bumrah completed his four overs at an economy rate of 5.75 after giving 23 runs. New Zealand ended their innings at 196/2.

“Pretty good. We have done the job half. It has not quite gone our way this tour, but it’s good to get a start. Definitely, I am going to talk to them (New Zealand bowlers) and see how they can execute their plans. Yes, not bad (weather conditions), it was pretty hot in Mumbai,” Munro said after the end of New Zealand’s innings.

