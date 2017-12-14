Colin de Grandhomme withdraws from New Zealand ODI squad after father’s death in Zimbabwe

Devalued Degree
Colin de Grandhomme withdraws from New Zealand team for a three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

By: AP | Wellington | Published: December 14, 2017 11:26 am
Colin De Grandhomme was born in Zimbabwe.
Allrounder Colin de Grandhomme has withdrawn from the New Zealand team for a three-match limited-overs international series against the West Indies following the sudden death of his father in Zimbabwe. New Zealand Cricket said de Grandhomme has traveled to Zimbabwe, where he was born, and it was not clear when he would return.

Doug Bracewell has been recalled to the New Zealand squad in de Grandhomme’s place for the series which starts Wednesday. Bracewell last played for New Zealand in an ODI in India in October, 2016. In May this year, 27-year-old Bracewell was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol for the third time and sentenced to 100 hours community service.

