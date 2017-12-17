Col CK Nayadu Trophy: Simarjeet Singh picks six as Delhi bundle out Mumbai for 230

Simarjeet Singh ingh was rewarded for bowling in the right areas. Simarjeet Singh ingh was rewarded for bowling in the right areas.

Delhi pacer Simarjeet Singh on Sunday picked a six-wicket haul to bundle out Mumbai for a paltry 230 in their first innings on the opening day of the final match of the U-23 Col C K Nayadu Trophy.

Singh ran through the Mumbai batting line up to return with impressive figures of 6/73 as the opposition was skittled out in just 58 overs at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra Kurla Complex ground in Mumbai.

In reply, Delhi made a flying start and ended the day at 140/1, just 90 runs adrift of the hosts’ first innings total.

Delhi openers Hiten Dalal (67) and Anuj Rawat (68 not out) notched up fifties. At stumps, Rawat had the company of Yash Sehrawat (1 not out).

For Mumbai, only skipper Jay Bista (66) and H Tamore (53) shone with the bat as others made a beeline to the pavilion. Bista and Tamore stitched 119 for the first wicket but once the skipper departed, it was Delhi all along the way.

One down Vaidik Murkar (26) showed some resistance but failed to convert his start into a big score.

Others A Sardesai (0), Siddharth Akre (4), S Mulani (19), Sairaj Patil (4) and Khiraz Dafedar (4) fell cheaply, giving Delhi the advantage on the first day of the four-day match.

Karsh Kothari remained unbeaten on 19.

Singh was rewarded for bowling in the right areas and was ably supported by Shivank Vashisth (2-46), Lalit Yadav (1-19) and Gourav Kumar (1-37).

Brief scores: Mumbai U23 first innings 230 all out (Jay Bista 66, H Tamore 53; Simarjeet Singh (6-73), vs Delhi first innings — 140/1 (Hiten Dalal 67; Jay Bista 1-14).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App