Coaching panel has chosen Ottis Gibson as their recommendation: Faf du Plessis

As per latest reports, England bowling coach Ottis Gibson is being considered as South Africa’s preferred choice for the position of new head coach. This was after test captain Faf du Plessis spoke on the issue and said that a recommendation has been made and now it is for the board to decide. The recommendation has been made by Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) selection panel comprising of Gary Kirsten and Eric Simmons.

“It’s been told to us that the decision has been made by the coaching panel,” Du Plessis told reporters and added, They’ve chosen Ottis Gibson as their recommendation and now …the board decides whether they want to use that recommendation or not.” Du Plessis said he had already done extensive homework on his potential new coach. ”

Speaking on the appointment of Gibson du Plessis said, “I don’t know Ottis; I’ve never worked with him.” Revealing that he spoke to a few others regarding Gibson, he said, “I actually spoke to a few of the West Indian guys because he coached there. I spoke to the English guys and there were a few different opinions, but the comments were positive. I spoke to Ben Stokes and he said he’s a really good bowling coach, but I’m not sure what he’ll be like as a head coach. Eoin Morgan said he’s good at what he does and that he’s a good guy, and that’s the most important thing. The team knows Russell well and he’s established good relationships with the players. To lose that won’t be nice,” he said in Cape Town.

On current coach Russel Domingo, du Plessis said, “The team knows Russell well and he’s established good relationships with the players. To lose that won’t be nice,” he said in Cape Town.” and added, “But on the other side, it might be a good time for someone new with some fresh ideas. As long as the person in place is someone who understands South African cricket and understands our culture, it should make it easy to come in.”

