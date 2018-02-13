Coaching is in my mind post-retirement: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh believes he is not suited for commentary. (Express photo by Kevin D’Souza) Yuvraj Singh believes he is not suited for commentary. (Express photo by Kevin D’Souza)

Veteran Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh has always remained optimistic of making a comeback in the Indian team despite form and fitness eluding him for past few seasons. While he did make a brief return in 2016, he failed to last long. However, in the latest interaction with the media, Yuvraj finally revealed his post-retirement plans and said that coaching is one area which is in his scheme of things. Stating that he would love to identify underprivileged kids and focus on their sport and education, Yuvraj maintained that cancer will be another area where he will look to work.

Stating that commentary is not his forte, Yuvraj said, “Cancer (YouWeCan Foundation) is going to be my area of work in the future. I love supporting young kids, I like interacting with the younger generation. Coaching is in my mind. I would identify underprivileged kids and focus on their sport and education. Education is as important as sport. You need to focus on both. Sport should not come at the cost of education.”

On his future with the Indian team, Yuvraj spoke to Sportstar live and said, “I don’t want to leave the game with any regret, thinking I should have played for some more years. I want to go when I feel it is the right time to go, when I feel I have done my best and I could not have done any more than this. I am still playing because I am enjoying playing cricket, not just because I have to play for India or I have to play the IPL. The motivation is definitely to play for India. I feel two or three IPLs are left in me.”

“The journey has been nice. I have been a fighter, taking on tough situations. I like being a pillar of strength to people, for those suffering from cancer or going through other issues in life. I want to be known as someone who never gave up. Whether I play for India or not, I will give my 100 per cent on the field,” he concluded by saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd