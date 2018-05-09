Coaches await test results as BCCI yet to pay Cricket Australia

On BCCI’s website, there is a small press release of BCCI-CA partnership for the training programme. On BCCI’s website, there is a small press release of BCCI-CA partnership for the training programme.

More than 40 coaches have been stuck in a limbo with the results of their re-certification course exam conducted last year yet to be released. The reason: BCCI is yet to pay Cricket Australia for conducting it.

The two Boards had partnered to conduct this course as part of their initiative of exchange programmes. The re-certification course was conducted in two batches at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for existing BCCI-accredited coaches, and the exams were taken by CA coaches. But now 20 women and 23 men coaches have been left in the lurch. CA deputed their faculty to conduct the Level 2 coaching courses at the NCA from March 21 to April 1, 2017.

The coaches who attended the course are clueless about the delay. Sandeep Dahad, a well-known coach in Mumbai circles who attended the course, said he hasn’t heard anything from his state association in this regard. “I don’t know why there has been a delay. Usually, NCA informs MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) about our results but we have not heard anything till yet. Last year, we gave our examinations to the Australian coaches and we were asked various questions. We haven’t heard anything about the results till date,” Dahad says.

The Indian Express tried to speak to BCCI general manager (cricket operations) Saba Karim whether the delay was due to CA asking for payments for conducting the training programme.

It is learnt that BCCI is clueless about the payment issue as their is no Memorandum of Understanding signed between two boards. It was under late General manager (cricket operations) MV Sridhar that the board had got in touch with CA, inviting them to be part of the programme.

According to the press release, the opening session of the programme detailed the approach and methodology in coaching, which has seen as a paradigm shift as it sought to update the coaches on contemporary methodologies. The curriculum stressed upon the importance of exchanging information and widening the knowledge base by way of multiple interactions with coaches. Areas like principles of coaching, communication, bio-mechanics, various aspects of the game, leadership and sports psychology were covered.

Coaches from various associations attended the programme which was conducted by Jeff Thompson, Mark Cameron, Jonothan Connar, Lindsay Flinn and John Hayes along with WV Raman (Head Coach Batting, NCA) and Narendra Hirwani (Head Coach, Spin Bowling, NCA). Practical assessment of the participants, too, was done at the end of the course.

