Anil Kumble’s successor to be appointed before Sri Lanka tour, confirms Rajeev Shukla

A day after Anil Kumble stepped down from the position of the head coach of Indian cricket team, senior board official Rajeev Shukla confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will appoint a new head coach before tour of Sri Lanka. “BCCI tried its level best to resolve the issue. The acting secretary, the CEO, they discussed the matter with Kumble and Kohli in great detail, the board consulted the chairman of the COA (Vinod Rai) also. They tried to resolve the issues but eventually no outcome could be found out and Kumble decided to move on,” Shukla said.

Former Indian leg-spinner wrote in a statement that he was informed for the first time that the Indian skipper had reservations about his coach ‘style’ and there partnership was untenable. However, under Kumble’s tenure as the head coach, team India produced one of their best results in Test as they won 12 Test matches in 17 Tests.

“BCCI wishes Kumble best for the future. Meanwhile, BCCI has decided to search further for the coach. Before the Sri Lanka tour, the coach will be appointed and it will be the best coach for India,” said Shukla.

Speculations of a rift between Kohli and Kumble started picking up pace before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Asked on whether Kohli was the only one who objected to Kumble as the coach, Shukla said “All these are speculations. As I said, sometimes there are differences of opinion and BCCI tried its level best to resolve the whole issue but sometimes things don’t work. Sometimes it happens that you can’t get along with someone.”

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team, who finished second in the just-concluded Champions Trophy, will tour Sri Lanka for three Tests, five-match ODI series and will be concluded with a T20I.

“It is not that captain is given all the importance. We give importance to everybody. There are differences sometimes. They are also human beings,” Shukla added.

