Coach interview on July 10: Sourav Ganguly

The Indian team head coach will be picked in Mumbai on July 10, the BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Sourav Ganguly said here at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Ganguly briefly spoke to reporters on the sidelines of a Cricket Association of Bengal meeting that decided to postpone the state association’s AGM, scheduled later this month. “The (coach selection) interview will be held on July 10 in Mumbai,” the former India captain said. The position has fallen vacant following Anil Kumble’s departure, as his one-year contract expired at the end of the Champions Trophy.

A BCCI office-bearer also confirmed that the coach selection process will be conducted on July 10. The BCCI has extended the timeline of the application for the position of the head coach till July 9 and former India team director Ravi Shastri and ex-India bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad are said to be the new entrants, along with Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus and D Ganesh, who have had been there in the original list.

SGM in second week of July

The first meeting of the BCCI special committee that has been constituted “to identify the few critical points” in the Lodha Committee recommendations, accepted by the Supreme Court in its July 18, 2016 order, happened on Saturday with the members starting the process to narrow down the list of difficulties. After the seven-member committee’s next and final meeting on July 7, the report will be submitted to the cricket board’s acting president CK Khanna, who accordingly will place it before the general body. The BCCI Special General Meeting (SGM) is likely to be held on July 11 or 12.

