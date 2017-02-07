India coach Anil Kumble expects a good competition against Bangladesh

Anil Kumble said that India have had a “pretty good home season so far” and that they would “like to take confidence from that and build on it.” (Source: AP) Anil Kumble said that India have had a “pretty good home season so far” and that they would “like to take confidence from that and build on it.” (Source: AP)

India coach Anil Kumble on Tuesday said that India won’t be pulling any punches when they play Bangladesh and that they would like to only continue from where they left off against England. “We would like to take every team the same way in terms of what they bring to the table,” he said, “It (Bangladesh) is a very improved side.”

Speaking ahead of the stand alone Test match to be played against Bangladesh, Kumble said that India have had a “pretty good home season so far” and that they would “like to take confidence from that and build on it.”

Kumble also praised Bangladesh for their effort in their recently concluded tour of New Zealand. Bangladesh lost the series but their batting effort showed a marked improvement from what they used to achieve previously on away tours, even scoring a mammoth total of 595/8 in the first innings of the first Test. “Bangladesh going to New Zealand and doing what they did, we certainly respect them for that. And we would like to measure our performances and treat every game in that fashion instead of look at the opposition,” he said, “Bangladesh have some good all rounders and quality players so its going to be a very interesting competition.”

India has been enjoying a successful home season. They first whitewashed New Zealand 4-0 and followed it up with a 4-0 victory over England in a five-match Test series. During the course of the series, younger players like Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav and Kl Rahul have shone while Virat Kohli’s stature as Indian captain and one of the world’s best batsmen only grew by leaps and bounds.

