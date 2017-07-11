CoA to tell SC: ‘We’ve tried everything, BCCI members aren’t coming around’

He described the TNCA mail to the BCCI as “directly taking on the court”. He described the TNCA mail to the BCCI as “directly taking on the court”.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has taken strong exception to the BCCI scrapping Tuesday’s Special General Meeting (SGM), which became an eventuality following Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s (TNCA) objection to the proposed general body proceedings. The CoA is set to submit its status report before the apex court on Tuesday, in all likelihood recommending the imposition of the new constitution (as per Lodha Committee recommendations) on the BCCI and state bodies.

“We were actually very generously wanting to build up consensus and that’s why we were waiting for them (BCCI members) to hold the SGM. We held back (the status report) for that only. But now they are totally disruptive. We actually spent the last four-five months trying to build consensus, facing criticism in the process. See, we can’t enforce the new constitution on the BCCI or state associations. The court has to do it,” a CoA member told The Indian Express, adding: “The status report has asked for directions from the court, making it very clear that the CoA has tried everything possible but they (BCCI members) are not coming around, thereby making us recommend the imposition of the new constitution. Three-four elements in the entire BCCI are disrupting the process.”

SGM unlikely

Meanwhile, the TNCA termed Tuesday’s SGM “illegal” as it said convening Tuesday’s general body meeting without the required 10-day notice was in contravention of BCCI rules and “violation” of the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975. It asked the parent body to call off the SGM. It is learnt that Kerala and Saurashtra, too, have joined the TNCA in making the demand.

The cricket board had called the SGM to table the report of its special committee that expressed strong reservations on four ‘critical’ points – one state-one vote, three-member selection committee, cooling-off period for office-bearers, and powers given to the functioning of professionals and officials – in the Lodha Committee recommendations, accepted by the Supreme Court in its July 18, 2016 order.

“The Association would like to hereby lodge a protest to the convening of the Meeting at such a short notice of 2 days. Please note that calling for a Special General Meeting of the BCCI without providing the requisite notice of a minimum of 10 days is wrong and goes against the provisions of the BCCI Memorandum and Rules and Regulations. The Meeting, should it be convened on 11th July 2017, would be illegal and all decisions taken there would be of no consequence,” TNCA joint secretary R Palani had written to BCCI acting president CK Khanna, adding: “… convening an SGM in such a manner is in violation of the Provisions of the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975…” He also mentioned that contravening the Societies Act might see the BCCI lose its registration and that it’s an “offence” as per law.

It is learnt that the TNCA missive came in the wake of a meeting between the former state association and BCCI president N Srinivasan and some cricket board members in Hyderabad on Monday.

