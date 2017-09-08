Only in Express

COA to submit draft constitution of BCCI on September 11

COA chief Vinod Rai said, "We have completed our work and we will definitely submit the draft constitution in Supreme Court much before the next scheduled hearing on September 19. There will not be a sixth status report."

The Committee of Administrators (COA) have completed their work on the draft constitution of BCCI, incorporating the Lodha panel recommendations, and will be submitting it to the Supreme Court on September 11.

The COA along with CEO Rahul Johri met in the capital on Friday where they met representatives of North East as well as discussed the new constitution.

“We have completed our work and we will definitely submit the draft constitution in Supreme Court much before the next scheduled hearing on September 19. There will not be a sixth status report,” COA chief Vinod Rai told reporters after the meeting.

However, a senior BCCI official on conditions of anonymity said that the report will be submitted to the apex court by Monday.

When Rai was asked about the status of units like Kolkata’s National Cricket Club (NCC) and Mumbai’s Cricket Club of India (CCI), which are supposed to lose full membership plus voting rights if one adheres to Lodha Reforms, Rai said: “That will be upto the Supreme Court to decide on how much cricket they play.”

