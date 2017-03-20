COA to States: Respond on Deloitte Report in 10 days

The Deloitte was employed to prepare an exhaustive audit report of various state units. The Deloitte was employed to prepare an exhaustive audit report of various state units.

The Committee of Administrators (COA) has decided to dispatch the audit reports, prepared by Deloitte, to respective state associations asking them to respond within the next 10 days.

Hyderabad, Assam, Goa, Baroda and J&K are some of the state units that have had adverse audit reports, indicating a lot of irregularities.

Till date Deloitte had submitted all the audit reports to the BCCI directly and none of the state units had any direct access to those reports.

Accordingly, some of the state units requested the COA for access to Deloitte reports to understand the discrepancies that has been highlighted.

“Most of the state associations had asked for their respective audit reports to understand irregularities highlighted, keeping in mind the operational transparency,” a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Agreeing to their request, the COA told them to study the report carefully and respond within 10 days of their observation as well as the corrective measures that can be taken by the state units.

“COA today send out all state associations their individual audit reports for their perusal and has asked them to respond in the next 10 days,” the source confirmed.

After Deloitte report was published, it was learnt that Baroda CA had gifted gold coins to the association members. Hyderabad CA’s maladministration has been most widely documented.

The COA is now expected to meet tomorrow in Mumbai, where the discussion will be exclusively cricket related.The Central Contracts of the national players may come up for a discussion along with revision of daily allowances of both men and women.

