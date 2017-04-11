CoA to meet BCB chief; BCCI president office re-opened

The Committee of Administrators (COA) will meet Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Nazmul Hasan Papon on Wednesday to discuss the proposed constitutional reforms in the ICC along with the revenue sharing model.

It has been learnt that COA wanted all three office-bearers (acting president CK Khanna, joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry) to attend the meeting but none of the office-bearers have so far confirmed their participation.

Bangladesh is one of the Test playing member nations which is against the constitutional reforms in the ICC, including a proposal to review full membership status after a certain period of time. They are also opposed to the proposed two-tier Test format and have India as their strong ally.

Meanwhile in a separate development, BCCI’s Delhi office that was shut down after Anurag Thakur’s ouster by Supreme Court order, has been re-opened. Acting president CK Khanna will be operating from the President’s office.

Former Delhi and Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Chetanya Nanda has been appointed BCCI media manager and will be handling the media operations of the North Zone region.

