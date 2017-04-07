COA status report rules out N Srinivasan from ICC meeting in Dubai

COA reaffirmed that no disqualified member can attend SGM or discharge any function within BCCI or any BCCI Committee or Sub Committee. (Source: File) COA reaffirmed that no disqualified member can attend SGM or discharge any function within BCCI or any BCCI Committee or Sub Committee. (Source: File)

The Committee of Administrators (COA) status report has categorically ruled out N Srinivasan from representing the BCCI in the ICC meeting which is scheduled to be held in Dubai

No disqualified member can attend SGM or discharge any function within BCCI or any BCCI Committee or Sub Committee it stated.

Earlier the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had made it clear that any attempted move by the BCCI office bearers and state associations to bring former board president N Srinivasan back into the fold would be needing the approval from the Supreme Court of India.

The Committee of Administrators had also informed all state units that they will seek the Supreme Court’s directive on BCCI’s representative at ICC meetings and asked the members to keep that in mind before taking any decision at the Special General Meeting on April 9.

The COA’s instruction before Sunday’s SGM is an indication about what the members may face if they decide to appoint former BCCI president N Srinivasan as its representative at various ICC meetings.

The letter was sent after COA learnt that all top office-bearers met Srinivasan at a Hyderabad hotel yesterday.

Meanwhile, the office bearers want to nominate Srinivasan as the BCCI representative for the crucial ICC Board meetings later this month in Dubai. A final decision is likely to be taken at the board’s special general body meeting (SGM) on April 9 in Delhi

