CoA status report on BCCI: Full list of their requests to Supreme Court

The COA status report has also given the BCCI a rap on the knuckles for its “intransigence” to tackle Conflict of Interest issues. (Source: Express Archive) The COA status report has also given the BCCI a rap on the knuckles for its “intransigence” to tackle Conflict of Interest issues. (Source: Express Archive)

The Committee of Administrators requests this Honorable Court to:

a) Issue appropriate directions (including under Article 142 of the Constitution of India) to empower the Committee of Administrators to finalize the text of the New BCCI Constitution.

b) Direct the Registrar of Societies under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975 to give effect to the New BCCI Constitution immediately upon the Committee of Administrators submitting the same to the Registrar.

c) Direct the constituent State/Member Associations of BCCI to bring their respective constitutions in line with the Hon’ble Justice Lodha Committee recommendations (as applicable to them in terms of the New BCCI Constitution) on or before December 31, 2017.

d) Injunct any person(s)/group of persons/associations from interfering with the functioning of the Committee of Administrators for implementing the directions contained in the Judgment as well as for implementing measures relating to conflict of interest, good governance and transparency in the functioning of BCCI.

e) Direct the appointment of an Ombudsman for BCCI forthwith and direct that such Ombudsman be reappointed at the AGM to be held in September 2017.

f) Direct implementation of the New Conflict of Interest Rules.

g) Issue appropriate direction restraining persons who are disqualified from being office-bearers of their respective State/Member Associations from being nominated as representatives to attend any SGM or AGM of BCCI.

h) Issue appropriate directions prohibiting persons who are disqualified from being office bearers of BCCI from being part of any committees of BCCI.

i) Issue appropriate directions admitting the Cricket Association of Pondicherry as an Associate Member…

j) Issue appropriate directions clarifying that the period of cooling off will apply in respect of all office bearers BCCI and State/Member Associations such that no person will be entitled to hold an office as an office-bearer immediately upon the conclusion of a 3-year term either in BCCI or in a State Association until the exhaustion of the cooling off period.

k) Issue appropriate directions re-constituting the Steering Committee for establishing the Cricket Players’ Association.

l) Issue appropriate directions for filling vacancies on the Committee of Administrators.

m) Pass such or further orders as this Honorable Court deems appropriate in the fact and circumstances.

