Diana Edulji lauds Mithali Raj’s record breaking effort

CoA member Diana Edulji congratulated Indian captain Mithali Raj for becoming the highest run-getter in the women’s ODI cricket. Edulji, who is herself a former captain of the Indian team, was only one of the many who congratulated the veteran Indian captain.

“It is a landmark day for India’s women’s cricket. First Jhulan Goswami became the leading wicket-taker in ODIs, now Mithali has broken Charlotte Edwards’ record. It also shows that our women’s game is on the up,” Edulji is quoted as saying by PTI.

Mithali surpassed former England captain Charlotte Edwards’ career total of 5992 runs while batting against Australia. She went on to become the first batter to cross 6000 runs in women’s ODI cricket.

Mithali had indicated before the tournament that this may be her last World Cup and Edulji said that she sees her playing for “at least another year”

“She has already said that it is going to be her last World Cup. Like Jhulan, she is also in the twilight of her career. I see her playing for at least another year,” said Edulji.

Mithali made a 157-run partnership with Punam Raut for the second wicket. Raut went on to score a century but India went on to lose the match by eight wickets. It is the second consecutive loss for India in the tournament which makes their next match against New Zealand a virtual quarter final.

Mithali received applause from many quarters for her achievement. Her men’s cricket counterpart Virat Kohli hailed it as a great moment for Indian cricket while batting great Sachin Tendulkar also lauded her efforts.

