CoA issues show cause notice to BCCI over Rahul Johri exclusion

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has issued a show cause notice to the BCCI office-bearers over its Special General Meeting’s (SGM) decision not to allow CEO Rahul Johri to attend the proceedings on Wednesday. The CoA stressed that the decision taken by the BCCI was in violation of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee’s directive that mandated Johri’s presence. The BCCI office bearers – acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry – have been asked to explain the “violation” by 5 pm on July 31, failing which “action as it considers appropriate” could be taken.

“The order dated 24th July 2017 passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court (“Order”) only prohibits persons other than office bearers of the Member Associations from attending the SGM as nominees or representatives of such Member Association. By no stretch of imagination can the Order be construed as prohibiting the CEO of BCCI from attending the SGM,” the CoA notice said.

It is learnt that before the start of the meeting acting secretary read out the court order that stated: “The meeting shall be attended only by the Office Bearers of the Associations, not by nominees or representatives.”

Then, a member (Chhattisgarh) said since it was only for the office-bearers, the BCCI administrative staff shouldn’t be there. Accordingly, Johri left the boardroom, without raising an argument and drawing the members’ attention towards the CoA directive issued on April 6, mentioning: “The CEO shall be entitled to be present in any such meeting.”

RP Singla from the Punjab Cricket Association and the representative of the Orissa Cricket Association, too, had to withdraw themselves because of the lack of clarity over their office-bearer status. And a BCCI official, present at the SGM, cried foul.

“The Supreme Court order said only the office-bearers will attend; not even the nominees or representatives (of the state associations). Now I want to know, do they (CoA) thing that their directions are greater than the Supreme Court order? And if the court has told us, you shall have the meeting at that time; we don’t even have the option to adjourn and confirm, or seek clarification from the court. Otherwise, somebody would have sought clarification on Justice Vikramajit Sen (his presence on behalf of the DDCA) also. The secretary said the strict interpretation (of the order) we will go by and that’s why all staff must go,” the official told The Indian Express.

