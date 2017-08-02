Latest News

COA instructs state associations to publish members’ list

The Committee of Administrators sent an e-mail to all the 30 state units of BCCI, instructing them to reveal the names of all their members by August 8. The COA will meet the three BCCI office bearers and CEO on August 9 in Delhi.

“Yes, we have received an e-mail from COA instructing us to put up the names of all our present members on state association’s website by August 8 evening. The email also states that a copy of that list should also be emailed to the COA for future reference,” Secretary of one of the stateun its, who cannot be officially quoted, told PTI today.

It is learnt that COA wants to ensure that all those who are associated with units have valid membership.

Till date a number of units have only listed the names of their office bearers, which has been uploaded on board’s website.

