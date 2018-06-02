CoA decision to stall SGM is to keep lid on opaque decisions: Amitabh Chaudhary

BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary openly questioned the decisions taken by CoA with regards to various appointments. (Source: ANI) BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary openly questioned the decisions taken by CoA with regards to various appointments. (Source: ANI)

Taking strong exception to Committee of Administrators’s (CoA) decision to stall BCCI’s Special General Meeting (SGM) on June 22, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary has accused Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji of “trying to prevent the General Body from discussing the decisions taken opaquely and without any authority”.

“It clearly and manifestly appears that the real reason for trying to stall and scuttle the meeting proposed to be held on 22.06.2018 is to prevent the General Body from discussing issues in which the decisions taken by the Committee whimsically, arbitrarily, opaquely and without any authority and even by keeping the office bearers in dark regarding the same, are likely to come up for discussion,” Chaudhary wrote in his email to Rai, which is in possession of PTI.

Chaudhary openly questioned the decisions taken by CoA with regards to various appointments and urged Rai to “act in accordance with law”.

He questioned “the large scale irregular appointments made on various posts in the BCCI having huge financial ramifications on the BCCI.”

“It is the most humble submission of the undersigned before the Committee of Administrators to kindly act in accordance with law, the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI as well as the orders of the Hon’ble Apex Court, and desist from hindering the lawful functioning of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.”

The former Jharkhand top cop made it clear that decision to send an SGM notice was taken only after affiliated units demanded one.

“The notice of the SGM to be held on 22.06.2018 has been issued not at the behest of the office bearers as is perhaps the understanding of the Committee but has been issued being bound under the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, consequent upon the requisition of the member associations who constitute the BCCI.

“Once the requisite number of members’ requisitions is received it is the will of the members that has to prevail and not that of the office bearers or even of the Committee.”

Rai had on Friday made it clear to his employees that no invoice raised by representatives of the state units for attending the said meeting will be entertained as prior permission from CoA is not taken.

Chaudhary mentioned the rules in the existing constitution under which an SGM can be convened.

As per article 17 i) A Special General Meeting may be convened by the Secretary (a) on a directive of the President, b) on a resolution of the Working Committee, c) on a requisition signed by not less than 10 Full Members specially stating the business to be transacted at such meeting. No business other than the one for which the Special General Meeting is called will be transacted at such meeting.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App