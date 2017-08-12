In state units, change of the old guard

The majority of the state bodies have obliged barring the Punjab Cricket Association, the Nagaland Cricket Association, the Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association and the All India Universities. (Representational photo) The majority of the state bodies have obliged barring the Punjab Cricket Association, the Nagaland Cricket Association, the Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association and the All India Universities. (Representational photo)

‘Freshers’ have taken charge of cricket in almost all state associations, the list of office-bearers sent to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) reveals. The CoA had asked for an updated list to be put up on the respective websites of the state associations by August 8.

The majority of the state bodies have obliged barring the Punjab Cricket Association, the Nagaland Cricket Association, the Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association and the All India Universities. The list, accessed by The Indian Express, confirms the departure of the old guards like N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah, Rajeev Shukla, Anurag Thakur, Ajay Shirke, Amitabh Choudhary, Anirudh Chaudhry, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ranjib Biswal, Ashirwad Behera, Brijesh Patel, G Gangaraju, TC Mathew from their respective state associations. They have now been relegated to general members.

As per the list, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) doesn’t have a president at the moment, after Srinivasan vacated the post by virtue of the Supreme Court’s January 2 and 3 orders. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association is no longer under the control of Thakur and a three-member committee is running its day-to-day affairs. Similarly, the Orissa Cricket Association (OCA) is being helmed by a five-member interim committee following Biswal and Behera’s exit. “All five members are vice-presidents,” Behera said.

At the Saurashtra Cricket Association, Niranjan Shah’s sanctum sanctorum, Madhukar Worah and Nitin Raichura, joint-secretary and treasurer respectively, are the only two office-bearers enlisted (date of assuming offices not mentioned). The association is yet to nominate its president and vice-presidents. The Assam Cricket Association, too, doesn’t have a president after Himanta Biswa Sarma, a sitting minister in his state, demitted office. The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, the Baroda Cricket Association and the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Associations are other three state units without an elected/nominated president.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association is being run by the high court-appointed administrator Justice (Retd) Vikramajit Sen and the cricket body doesn’t have any office-bearers. The court-enforced winds of change have brought in lots of new faces like Kuldeep Singh as the Jharkhand State Cricket Association president, replacing Amitabh Choudhary, who became ‘ineligible’ in his state association. Choudhary, however, is the acting secretary of the BCCI, eligible to serve in the parent body. Likewise, Anirudh Chaudhry had to vacate his secretary’s post at the Haryana Cricket Association to Mrinal Ojha, although the former is eligible to continue as the BCCI treasurer. Yadupati Singhania is the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association president, and Rajeev Shukla, the IPL governing council chairman, is out as an office-bearer.

Brijesh Patel is no longer at the Karnataka State Cricket Association as an official. Sudhakar Rao is the secretary, while Sanjay Desai is the president.

The veteran G Gangaraju was replaced by CH Arunkumar as the Andhra Cricket Association secretary (president, GVK Ranga Raju) and B Vinod has taken over from TC Mathew as the Kerala Cricket Association chief. Abhay Apte was nominated as the Maharashtra Cricket Association president after Shirke stepped down.

The most high-profile name in the list is Sourav Ganguly, the Cricket Association of Bengal president.

Maharashtra CA president Abhay Apte put things in perspective. “It’s like passing the baton in a relay race. One has to give the baton to the next, which should be very smooth. And the person who gives the baton should always think that it’s my team that is winning.”

