CoA clips wings of BCCI office-bearers

The guidelines have been issued close on the heels of the seventh CoA status report. (Source: File Photo) The guidelines have been issued close on the heels of the seventh CoA status report. (Source: File Photo)

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has made the existing cricket board office-bearers peripheral through its latest set of directions. In a 12-point directive issued on Thursday, the CoA has curbed the powers of the BCCI office-bearers — acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry — to such an extent that the secretary now can’t even convene selection committee meetings without prior approval from the Supreme Court-appointed Committee. The president, too, needs the CoA consent to call a Special General Meeting (SGM).

The guidelines have been issued close on the heels of the seventh CoA status report, seeking directions from the Supreme Court regarding the removal of the existing BCCI office-bearers, as they have completed their respective three-year terms in office.

“Notice of any meeting of any committee/sub-committee or the General Body of the BCCI shall be issued only with the prior approval of the Committee of Administrators. While seeking such approval the convener of the relevant committee/sub-committee and/or the Acting President/Acting Secretary, as the case may be, shall also provide a draft notice and draft agenda for the proposed meeting as well as any related documents that are circulated and/or intended to be circulated to the persons/members entitled to attend such meeting,” the CoA directive said, empowering the BCCI CEO to be present in all such meetings. Decisions taken in those meetings are subject to the CoA go-ahead before implementation.

Since its inception in 1926 and the subsequent affiliation two years later, the secretary of the cricket board has had been in charge of convening selection committee meetings and running the organisation’s day-to-day affairs, while its president is the final authority in terms of calling the general body meeting.

The CoA, however, has cited the apex court’s January 2, 2017 and January 30, 2017 orders to take control. The January 2, 2017 order had directed the BCCI office-bearers to function “subject to the supervision and control” of the CoA. It also gave the Committee the power to issue “all appropriate directions to facilitate due supervision and control”.

The January 30, 2017 order further stated that the CoA “shall supervise the management of the BCCI”.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App