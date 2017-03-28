CoA clips officials’ wings, defers SGM, NCA meeting

Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai. Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai.

A few hours after Committee of Administrators (COA) met office bearers of Indian cricket board on Monday, two meetings called by its joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary — National Cricket Academy meeting and Special General body meeting — has been deferred. The directives suggested that COA had clipped the power of board’s office-bearers who would be reduced to mere signatories once again.

It is learnt that COA has made it clear to three office-bearers – acting president CK Khanna, Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary – that all approvals, including any meetings, will need clearance from COA.

The Indian Express understands that office-bearers objected saying that they have full right to call any meeting as nothing has been said in Supreme Court order but COA made it clear that as per apex court order, they are responsible to oversee day to day affairs of the board. COA also expressed surprise how a notice was issued to all state associations without even informing Supreme Committee appointed COA.

On Sunday evening, COA had made it clear that they will continue to supervise the BCCI administration through its Chief Executive Officer (Rahul Johri) and the existing office-bearers “shall function subject to the supervision and control” of the COA.

The directives also mentioned that all payments will be jointly cleared by joint secretary and CEO. If they have disagreement over a particular payment, then COA’s decision will be final. The COA will have the final say in rules that are applicable.

On Sunday, Choudhary had issued notice to all its board members to announce a special general meeting of the board in New Delhi on April 9.

The major agenda of the meeting was to appoint the Board’s representative or representatives to the meeting of International Cricket Council and also discuss changes and in ICC Governance and Financial models.

Bonanza for women cricketers

In a major boost to women’s cricket, the COA has decided to give a one-time benefit to women cricketers along with introducing a monthly gratis.

Those women cricketers who have played between 1-9 Tests or three ODIs (which will be considered equivalent to one Test) will be paid Rs 15 lakh. Whereas those players who have played 10 to 24 will get Rs 25 lakh while those with more than 25 Tests to their credit will be getting Rs 30 lakh as their one-time benefit.

It is not only women but even men who have represented India in 1 to 9 Tests matches who are set to be paid Rs 15 lakh. The proposal is presently with the COA and is likely to get a green signal soon.

The BCCI has also decided to give monthly gratis of Rs 15,000 to women cricketers who have played between 1-4 Tests match.

