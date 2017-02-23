COA chief Vinod Rai inspects MCA facilities, Ajay Shirke present

Vinod Rai released a cover created by Posts and Telegraph department in presence of other dignitaries. Vinod Rai released a cover created by Posts and Telegraph department in presence of other dignitaries.

The chairman of the Committee of Administrators (COA) Vinod Rai inspected the facilities of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium which became the 25th Test centre in the country.

India vs Australia Live Score

Former BCCI secretary and MCA president Ajay Shirke and current state unit president Abhay Apte were present when Rai was taken around and shown the facilities. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was also present.

Later, Rai released a cover created by Posts and Telegraph department in presence of other dignitaries before the start of the proceedings. Former India captain Chandu Borde, who also hails from Pune was present during the function.