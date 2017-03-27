COA-BCCI official meet: SGM, NCA meet to be rescheduled

COA issued a seven point code for the office bearers where they could only communicate to Vinod Rai and Co. through Rahul Johri. COA issued a seven point code for the office bearers where they could only communicate to Vinod Rai and Co. through Rahul Johri.

The Committee of Administrators (COA) informed the BCCI office-bearers that the Special General Meeting slated for April 9 and a meeting of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) need to be rescheduled.

It was also learnt that an IPL Governing Council meeting may be held on March 30 to discuss the final modalities before the cash-rich league starts on April 5.

It was learnt that COA today clearly told BCCI vice-president CK Khanna, joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry that as per Supreme Court’s instructions “they have to function under the supervision of the administrators.”

“It was a fruitful meeting with the three office-bearers. They were told that they have to function under the supervision of the COA. They are aware about the seven-point code that COA released yesterday. That needs to be followed.

“As far as the meetings that they have called, that will be rescheduled. Obviously both the Special General Meeting (SGM) and NCA meet will happen at a later date. That date will be announced later,” a COA source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It was learnt that both Amitabh and Aniruddh were told that they needed to speed up things as two months have already passed since the COA took over the responsibility of BCCI.

“We told them that whatever the COA has done till now has been minuted and uploaded on Board’s website. They have been also told to speed up the proceedings so that the pending work (related to IPL) is complete. We expect that COA along with all the office-bearers to work in a co-ordinated fashion for the betterment of BCCI.”

On Sunday, the COA had issued a seven point code for the office bearers where they could only communicate to Vinod Rai and Co. through CEO Rahul Johri.

For financial payments, Rahul Johri and Amitabh were made joint signatories. Any disagreement between them means that final decision will be with the COA.

The office bearers have also been told that they are not going to pass any instructions without the knowledge of COA and everything should be in writing.

