CoA demands BCCI office bearers be removed for non compliance

The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators has demanded that BCCI office-bearers CK Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary, Anirudh Chaudhary be removed from office for non compliance of the directives.

In their status report submitted to the Apex Court, the CoA also demanded forensic audit of each state association under 3-member committee of a former Supreme Court judge on the lines of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) and Hyderabad. The status report further says, “It’s clear state associations have no desire to implement reforms.”

CoA also observed that Johri was prevented from attending the board’s SGM on July 26 where decisions were taken on implementation of the reforms. In their status report, the CoA observed the SGM as “…nothing but an exercise in self-perpetuation by vested, interests…”.

In the fifth status report, the CoA suggested:

– more empowerment to finalise the text of the new BCCI constitution;

– bring into effect the new BCCI Constitution immediately upon the CoA;

– bring in a new funds disbursement policy with funds from BCCI to state associations only made according to that;

– create a separate committee to commission a forensic audit of each state association;

– appoint an administrator a month before elections in a state association to oversee the preparation of electoral polls;

– direct the existing office bearers of BCCI – CK Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary and Anirudh Chaudhary be disallowed from being associated with the working of the BCCI – and hand over control to the CoA headed by the BCCI CEO (Rahul Johri) until elections are held.

The initial committee comprised of Vinod Rai, Ramachandra Guha, Vikram Limaye, and former Indian women cricket captain Diana Edulji. They all interacted with Rahul Johri, CEO of BCCI, for supervision and functioning of the cricket Board. Guha and Limaye had stepped down from their roles.

