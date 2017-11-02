COA, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri conduct interviews for post of General Manager

BCCI General Manager’s post till recently was held by late MV Sridhar. BCCI General Manager’s post till recently was held by late MV Sridhar.

The Committee of Administrators (COA) along with CEO Rahul Johri today conducted a series of interviews to fill up the vacancy for the post General Manager (Cricket Operations) along with director of National Cricket Academy.

Interviews are also supposed to conducted for the post of marketing officer.

According to information received, a former India medium pacer, who is currently associated with the BCCI as a selector had appeared for the post of General Manager’s post.

The post till recently was held by late MV Sridhar, who passed away earlier this week.

The BCCI is a looking for suitable candidate for the GM’s post, someone who has played a considerable amount of first-class cricket like Sridhar.

The COA also had a round of internal meeting in the morning today.

