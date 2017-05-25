CoA asks BCCI state units to provide names of office-bearers

In a letter to all state units of Board of Control for Cricket in India, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has asked the state units to send the names of all office-bearers along with the duration of their stay. This is the second time the CoA has asked the state units to present the names of the office bearers.

In an earier communication, CoA had the same demand but the state units had reasoned that the Lodha recommendations are not clear and the names cannot be furnised.

The latest letter stated: “During the said meeting (May 6), the Committee of Administrators had also communicated that it would be helpful to have details of current office bearers of all Members of the BCCI. Accordingly, we request you to provide us with the names of your current office bearers along with the dates on which they assumed office.During the said meeting, there was consensus that further meetings between the office bearers of Member Associations and the Committee of Administrators would be fruitful for all concerned. The Committee of Administrators will address a separate communication on the timing and subjects of discussion for these further meetings.”

