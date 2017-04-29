Co-operate in investigation or face action, PCB tells Khalid Latif

Khalid Latif is facing six breaches of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code during the PSL. (Source: File) Khalid Latif is facing six breaches of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code during the PSL. (Source: File)

Pakistan’s suspended batsman, Khalid Latif has been told to appear before the PCB Anti-Corruption officials on Tuesday or face more disciplinary action.

Latif, who is under investigation in the Pakistan Super League spot-fixing inquiry, had earlier on April 26 refused to appear before the PCB officials and claimed that the head of the ACU, Colonel (read) Muhammad Azam Khan was biased and could not be trusted.

Raising questions over the fairness of the investigations against him, Latif and his lawyer also challenged the formation of the three-member tribunal to hold the inquiry into the spot-fixing case.

Latif is facing six breaches of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code during the PSL this year and has been told to appear before the PCB’s Security and Vigilance Department.

The PCB, on Saturday, rejected the allegations leveled on them by Latif and said in a statement that the international batsman is trying to obstruct the ongoing investigations into the spot-fixing scandal.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Vigilance and Security Department has responded to cricketer Latif’s letter received on April 24 and has vehemently rejected the frivolous, baseless and false allegations leveled in the letter.

“The PCB Anti-Corruption Unit has to date acceded to all permissible requests by Latif and extended full cooperation as permitted under the Anti-Corruption Code. But regrettably, Latif’s actions appear to be solely aimed at frustrating and obstructing the ongoing investigations.

“PCB is aware that Latif had filed a writ petition before the honorable Lahore High Court and that the same was dismissed in line. Resultantly there is no legal impediment against PCB in continuing its investigation under the code.

“Therefore, in accordance with the provisions of Article 4.3 of the code Latif is again directed to appear before the PCB Vigilance and Security Department for an interview on Tuesday, May 2, 2017,” the statement said.

“Latif is once again reminded of his obligations under the code which mandates his full cooperation with the PCB Vigilance and Security Department in its investigation.

Latif’s non-appearance at the aforementioned interview may result in further breaches of Articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the code,” read the statement.

Another Pakistani batsman, Shahzaib Hasan appeared for questioning before the PCB’s Security and Vigilance officials on Friday and requested them to lift his suspension until the completion of the inquiry by the tribunal so that he can continue to earn his livelihood through cricket.

