Latest News

Close games are the best to win but the worst to lose, says Heather Knight

By: Express Web Desk | Published:July 18, 2017 11:49 pm
Related News
Cricket – England vs South Africa – Women’s Cricket World Cup Semi Final – Bristol, Britain – July 18, 2017 England’s Anya Shrubsole celebrates victory with Jenny Gunn Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I’m happy I kept on believing and dreaming and here I am today for the eighth. It’s fantastic 