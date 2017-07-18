Home
Latest News
Nation
World
Business
Cities
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Technology
Opinion
Education
Photos
Videos
Explained
Trending
Astrology
Today’s Paper
What Is
When Is
Who Is
How to
See More
See Less
Search for:
Nation
World
Cities
Opinion
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Technology
Viral
Photos
Videos
ePaper
OnePlus 5
OnePlus 5 Launch
Latest News
PLA carries out live-fire drill near India border
Earthquake of 7.7-magnitude hits off Russia, tsunami threat
Railways raised red flag last year on hotels in CBI's FIR against RJD chief Lalu Prasad
No letter from Aziz, ailing PoK student appeals for visa to Sushma Swaraj
Sedition action in Punjab throws sudden spotlight on little-known New York outfit
Keeping Rajya Sabha and South in mind, NDA names Venkaiah for vice-president
Home
Sports
Cricket News
Close games are the best to win but the worst to lose, says Heather Knight
Close games are the best to win but the worst to lose, says Heather Knight
By:
Express Web Desk
|
Published:July 18, 2017 11:49 pm
Related News
We were 30 runs short, says Dane van Niekerk
ICC Women’s World Cup: England win thriller, twitterati like it
ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: England hold nerves to win by 2 wickets, enter final
Cricket – England vs South Africa – Women’s Cricket World Cup Semi Final – Bristol, Britain – July 18, 2017 England’s Anya Shrubsole celebrates victory with Jenny Gunn Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
For all the latest
Sports News
, download
Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
England vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: England beat South Africa, enter final
We beat South Africa in the group game but it will be a clean slate in semis, says Tammy Beaumont
Tags:
ICC Women's World Cup 2017
No Comments.
Most Read
Jagga Jasoos box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor film earns Rs 33.17 crores
Jobs, facts and fiction
Bigg Boss Telugu: Jr NTR's TV show begins today, here is the list of celebrities who may enter the house
Irfan Pathan trolled for posting 'un-Islamic' image with wife
Anushka Sharma's New York vacay with Virat Kohli and childhood friend is better than IIFA 2017, see photos
Best of Express
Sikkim stand-off: China unusually aggressive in its stand on Doklam, Foreign Secy tells parliamentary panel
Entertainment
Karan Johar shares the first picture of his twins Yash and Roohi, see photo
Entertainment
After New York vacation, Anushka Sharma is up for some work in the city, see photo
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on racism tweet: Ever since I wanted to be an actor, people asked me, 'Shakal dekhlo'
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra is an island queen sending love to her fans on her birthday. See photo, video
Entertainment
2.0: Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson to shoot for the costliest song for 12 days
I’m happy I kept on believing and dreaming and here I am today for the eighth. It’s fantastic