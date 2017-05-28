Chris Woods bowls superb final over to help England beat South Africa in thrilling second ODI

Since the 2015 World Cup England have made 21 scores of 300 or more. (Source: Reuters) Since the 2015 World Cup England have made 21 scores of 300 or more. (Source: Reuters)

England rode on all-around performances to beat South Africa by two runs to seal the three-match ODI series 2-0. Ben Stokes smashed a blistering hundred which boosted England’s total to 330. With the game slipping away from their gands, Mark Wood bowled an excellent final over as the hosts restricted the AB de Villiers-led side to 328.

After being put to bat, hosts were off to a shaky start as they lost opener Jason Roy in the fifth of their innings. Alex Hales and vice-captain Joe Root rebuilt England’s innings as they added 58 runs for the second wicket partnership. But it was the 95-run partnership between skipper Eoin Morgan and Stokes which laid the platform for the upcoming batsman to free their hands without wasting much of their time. Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler’s quickfire partnership of 78 saw England set South Africa a target of 331.

In reply, South African openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock forged a 58-run partnership before Stokes provided the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Amla. Towards the end, David Miller kept the visitors in the hunt with his unbeaten knock of 71. But was not sufficient as they failed to score seven runs from last six deliveries.

England achieve their new par. 330. Make another statement on why they are such a difficult team to beat now — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 27 May 2017

This England vs South Africa series is giving us a very good idea of what to expect at the Champions Trophy @cricbuzz — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 27 May 2017

Since the 2015 World Cup England have made 21 scores of 300 or more; the next most by a team is 12 by South Africa. #EngvSA — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 27 May 2017

England, who host the eighth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, next play the third and third final ODI at the Lord’s on May 29.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd