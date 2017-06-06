Chris Woakes racing against time to be fit for first South Africa Test

Chris Woakes has played 17 Tests for England. (Source: Reuters) Chris Woakes has played 17 Tests for England. (Source: Reuters)

After being ruled out of the ongoing Champions Trophy due to a left side strain, England pacer Chris Woakes feels that he is racing against time to be fit for the first Test agaisnt South Africa which starts July 6 at Lord’s.

Woakes was playing for England against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy but was ruled out to due to the strain. He told Press Association Sport that the recovery time for this type of strain is four to six weeks and he is up against time to be fit.

“It’s a left side strain and there is a tear in the muscle,” he said. “It’s a grade-two injury, which is not terrible news, but it’s not great news at the same time. They say it’s roughly a four to six-week injury, and it’s more likely to be towards the six when I am back playing competitive cricket.

“I’m on day five of recovery now, and the physios say for the first 10 to 14 days there’s not a lot we can do other than rest it. You don’t rule it out, but I’m probably up against it for the first Test. Sometimes these things heal quicker, sometimes they take longer, so we have to play it by ear,” he said.

Woakes has been intergral part of England’s squad in both the Tests and ODIs. He has played 17 Tests and 63 One Day Internationals. The pacer said he won’t rush back and injure himself again.

“It’s also one of those things you can’t rush back — if you do, it can just ping again. You have to make sure you’re right before you come back,” he said. “The timing of it is frustrating, it’s terrible, but it’s one of those things.”

