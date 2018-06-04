Follow Us:
Monday, June 04, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Chris Woakes out of Scotland one-dayer, England call up Tom Curran

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the one-day international against Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10 with a thigh problem and will be replaced by Tom Curran.

Woakes’ injury is the latest blow for England ahead of the five-match 50-over series against Australia, which kicks off at the Oval on June 13, with all-rounder Ben Stokes already sidelined with a hamstring injury.

“Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the Scotland ODI with tightness in his right quad. He is replaced in the squad by Surrey’s Tom Curran,” England said on its verified Twitter account.

Woakes, 29, will undergo further fitness tests to determine his fitness for the Australia series, while Stokes has been ruled out for the first part of the tournament.

