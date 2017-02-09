Chris Lynn ruled out as slamming Ben Dunk gets Australia T20 chance

Chris Lynn was under a selection cloud for international duties with ongoing neck concerns. (Source: File) Chris Lynn was under a selection cloud for international duties with ongoing neck concerns. (Source: File)

Big-hitting Chris Lynn was Thursday ruled out of Australia’s Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka with the injured batsman replaced by the Big Bash League’s (BBL) leading run-scorer Ben Dunk.

Lynn was a dominant force for Brisbane Heat in this summer’s BBL but was under a selection cloud for international duties with ongoing neck concerns.

He aggravated the injury at training last week.

“Chris will be seeing a specialist later this week and from there we will have a better understanding of the ongoing management, along with the return to play timeframes,” Australian team physiotherapist Kevin Sims said.

Lynn will be replaced by the fast-scoring Dunk, who made 364 runs from just 222 balls for the Adelaide Strikers in this year’s BBL.

Australia take on Sri Lanka in the series opener in Melbourne on February 17, before moving to Geelong on February 19 and then Adelaide on February 22.