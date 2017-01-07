Chris Lynn rewarded for Big Bash form with Australia call-up

Chris Lynn hit a stunning 11 sixes in an unbeaten 49-ball 98 for the Brisbane Heat against Perth Scorchers. Chris Lynn hit a stunning 11 sixes in an unbeaten 49-ball 98 for the Brisbane Heat against Perth Scorchers.

Uncapped middle-order batsman Chris Lynn was rewarded for his Big Bash League (BBL) pyrotechnics with a place in the Australia squad for the five match one-day international series against Pakistan on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has been in impressive form in the domestic Twenty20 competition and hit a stunning 11 sixes in an unbeaten 49-ball 98 for the Brisbane Heat against the Perth Scorchers earlier this week.

Pace bowler Billy Stanlake, who stands 2.04 metres tall and has been in fine form in the BBL for the Adelaide Strikers, also earned a call-up to the one-day squad for the first time.

Opener Aaron Finch and former skipper George Bailey have been dropped from the squad that beat New Zealand 3-0 at the back end of last year, along with all-rounder Hilton Cartwright, who made his test debut against Pakistan this week.

Test top-order batsman Usman Khawaja is the third addition to the 14-man squad and could open with David Warner when the series opens in Brisbane on Friday.

“Chris Lynn is in superb form for the Brisbane Heat and although that is a different form of the game, we believe it is right that we give him the chance to show whether he can convert his wonderful ball-striking ability to ODIs,” head selector Trevor Hohns said.

“Usman Khawaja has been in excellent touch throughout this test summer, is able to bat anywhere in the top order and deserves another chance to demonstrate his ODI credentials.

“Billy Stanlake is an exciting prospect who bowls with genuine pace and is a player who has made a terrific return to action for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League after a lengthy time out through injury.”

Stanlake looks to have a good chance of winning a first cap with Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, who played all six tests in the home summer, set to be rested for some of the matches as they start preparations for four tests in India.

“I guess we’ll probably pick our times to have a rest here or there, whether it’s one game or two in the series,” Hazlewood said on Friday.

“Depending on how we’re feeling and how much we’ve bowled.”

After Brisbane, the series continues with matches in Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Adelaide.

Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (captain), Mitch Marsh, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, James Faulkner, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake.