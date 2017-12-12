Chris Gayle’s 69-ball 146* fires Rangpur Riders to maiden Bangladesh Premier League title

Chris Gayle scored an unbeaten 146 in final of BPL 2017. (Source: BCB Website) Chris Gayle scored an unbeaten 146 in final of BPL 2017. (Source: BCB Website)

Rangpur Riders were on Tuesday crowned champions of the Bangladesh Premier League 2017 after they defeated Dhaka Dynamites by 57 runs in Dhaka. After being put into bat by Dynamites, Riders rode on Chris Gayle’s blistering knock of 146 runs off just 69 deliveries to score of 206/1 in allotted 20 overs.

Mashrafe Mortaza-led Rangpur Riders were off to a poor start as they lost opener Johnson Charles for 3. Charles was dismissed caught and bowl by Dynamites’ skipper Shakib al Hasan in the second over of the innings.

Charles’ dismissal didn’t affect the man standing at the other end. Gayle combined with Brendon McCullum and took the attack to the opposition. The left-hander Gayle was at his destructive best and smashed 146 that included five boundaries and 18 sixes. Former New Zealand skipper McCullum chipped in with an unbeaten half-century. The right-hander used 43 deliveries for his unbeaten 51 and hit 4 boundaries and three maximums.

The left-right duo of Gayle and McCullum eventually stitched an unbeaten stand of 201 runs at Shere Bangla National Stadium. Sunil Narine emerged out to be the most economical bowler as he returned with figures of 0/18 in 4 overs.

In reply, Mortaza provided his side with an early breakthrough as he trapped Mehedi Maruf in front of the stumps on the third delivery of the very first over. Maruf was sent back to the hut for a duck. Dhaka Dynamites kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were left tottering at 7/87 with the likes of Shahid Afridi, Kieron Pollard and Shakib Al Hasan back in the pavilion. Wicket-keeper Jahurul Islam showed resistance from one end and scored 50 off 38 as Dynamites ended the innings at 149/9 in 20 overs.

