Chris Gayle trolls opener Ahmed Shahzad, asks ‘too much selfie’ behind Pakistan snub?

Chris Gayle comes in support of Ahmed Shahzad. (Source: PTI) Chris Gayle comes in support of Ahmed Shahzad. (Source: PTI)

Jamacia Tallawahs’ former teammates Chris Gayle and Ahmed Shahzad indulged in a humorous battle on twitter after the right-handed Pakistan batsman was sacked by the team management ahead of Pakistan’s tour of England.

Gayle and Shahzad were drafted in Jamacia Tallawahs team of the Caribbean Premier league in the inaugural edition. Here’s what the two batsman were up to.

Let’s chat 2day..9pm for #AskAhmad it’s been long since we all talked — Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) 4 May 2016

Why not playing for Pakistan? Too much selfie again? 🙈 :( #AskAhamad http://t.co/Mm9LYJZ1cO — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) 4 May 2016

@henrygayle lol!!!! Funny guy!! This one is 4 u @henrygayle n there’s no stopping 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8J9wHzCmLA — Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) 4 May 2016

Lol. Pakistan missing out! Talented player you r, on and off the field. But let me take a selfie 😊👍🏿 http://t.co/UHbgsC4lRm — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) 4 May 2016

