Chris Gayle shows interest in buying ISL-type franchise

West Indian opener Chris Gayle is keen to buy an ISL-type franchise and said that he is holding talks with few stakeholders for some commercial ventures. “I would definitely love to own an Indian Super League kind of team, but what best one can do is to get involved in it while you are active playing cricket,” Gayle told PTI at an event in Bengaluru.

Gayle said that all the stakeholders focus on raising money and cricket itself is a business. “Business will always come in, once you produce scintillating on-field knocks. People and companies will chase you, but cricket itself is business. Everybody wants to generate as much revenues as possible,” he said.

“If you feel you have enough time to venture into it, so do it even if you are an active and busy player, but if you feel you can’t, you can always foray into this venture post-retirement,” he said.

ISL team Kerala Blasters are owned by Tendulkar, whereas Ganguly owns Atlético de Kolkata. On being asked about his tie-up with any other commercial venture, Gayle said, “Definitely. There are a few projects under the table which are actually under discussion as we speak.”

Gayle feels that it is a great gesture when marque players involve themselves in buying non-cricket teams. “As cricketers, you want to do good things for other sports as well, especially when you are associated with big brands. It is a great gesture, for sure,” he said.

On Thursday, Gayle made an announcement about an undisclosed investment in a gaming company, IONA Entertainment. The gaming venue is spread over 70,000 square feet at Virginia Mall in Bengaluru, which raised their initial funding from Vestasia, based in Singapore.

