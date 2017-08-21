Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels return to West Indies ODI squad

Chris Gayle recently featured in the one-off T20I against India. (Source: File) Chris Gayle recently featured in the one-off T20I against India. (Source: File)

After missing ODI cricket for a long time due to an impasses with the board, Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels are set to play in the fifty-over format for their country as they were picked in the Jason Holder-led squad for the ODI series in England. While Gayle last played an ODI in March, 2015, Samuels’ last appearance came back in October, 2016.

The duo’s return to the squad is after a relaxation in Cricket West Indies’ eligibility criteria for selection. Earlier, to play a format, players had to be available in domestic tournament corresponding the same. There was a change in policy in July this year and the players were offered an amnesty.

“With regards to the selection of the ODI squad, the panel welcomes back Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels, who will both add value to our batting and help with the nurturing of the young batsmen in the team,” chairman of selectors Courtney Browne was quoted by Cricinfo. “Both Sunil Narine and Darren Bravo have declined to be considered for ODIs in England. Narine has however confirmed his desire to play 50-over cricket again but has asked to play in our Regional Super50 before he is considered and Darren said he was not available for selection. Dwayne Bravo said he is still not 100% fit, but is looking at a possible return to international cricket next year.”

In the notable omissions, Kieran Powell, Jonathan Carter and Roston Chase are missing from the squad which featured in the ODIs against India in June and July. Jerome Taylor, who featured in the T20I against India, returns to the ODI format after a long absence.

West Indies will play the only ODI against Ireland and five ODIs against England after the conclusion of the second Test which gets underway at Headingley on August 25.

West Indies ODI squad: Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Miguel Cummins, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder (capt), Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Kesrick Williams

