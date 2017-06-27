Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen Andrew Flintoff to play together for Piers Morgan XI

Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff have been included in Piers Morgan XI. Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff have been included in Piers Morgan XI.

Chris Gayle, Andrew Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen will be a part of same team after the three cricketers were included in Piers Morgan’s Family XI to play against Newick Cricket Club on Sunday. Apart from the cricketers, footballer Robbie Savage has also been included in the side.

Morgan XI and Newick CC have earlier played charity matches. Pietersen was also a part of this match as a guest player alongside former England captain Michael Vaughan. There were two matches held on the occasion, the first against Newick Veterans and the second against Newick 1st XI.

UPDATE: Added to the Morgan XI vs @NewickCC on Sunday – international football icon & demon bowler @RobbieSavage8. pic.twitter.com/BbBqosnBC5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 26 June 2017

While Andrew Flintoff has retired from all forms of cricket, Gayle and Pietersen last played for their franchise teams earlier this year in IPL and PSL respectively.

Gayle has been out of the scene after the conclusion of Indian Premier League’s 2017 edition where he was a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore while Pietersen last played in Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi.

