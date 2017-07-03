Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff come together in charity match

Chris Gayle was a part of Piers Morgan XI. (Source: Twitter) Chris Gayle was a part of Piers Morgan XI. (Source: Twitter)

Chris Gayle, Andrew Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen were a part of the same team after the three cricketers were included in Piers Morgan’s Family XI to play against Newick Cricket Club. Morgan’s side rode on a match-winning effort from Flintoff who scored 69 runs off 26 deliveries. The match took place to raise funds for Chris Gayle’s foundation.

Apart from the three cricketers, the team also consisted of footballer Robbie Savage. While Andrew Flintoff has retired from all forms of cricket, Gayle and Pietersen before this game played for their franchise teams earlier this year in IPL and PSL respectively.

Insane match-winning batting from @flintoff11 yesterday: 69 off 26 balls incl 9 sixes off last 15. He’s back! 🔥🔥🏏🏏@NewickCC pic.twitter.com/sG0SHydraT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 3 July 2017

Savage hailed the meeting with three players and he mentioned that in his tweet.

Great to meet @henrygayle and be involved in our winning side @piersmorgan , @flintoff11 72 off 26 😂 😳 @KP24 — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) 3 July 2017

And Savage so close to a hat-trick! Thanks for coming mate, was a great day. 👍🏏 http://t.co/SFY37D8ALp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 3 July 2017

Just had one of the best days of my life. Playing my 1st game of cricket with Dylan! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/rYn6qWQcbl — KP (@KP24) 2 July 2017

He fielded better too… great having you down mate. Many thanks. 👍🏏 http://t.co/3NT94pvuqg — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 3 July 2017

Gayle thanked Morgan for the match. The West Indies cricketer tweeted a picture with him on his official handle.

Thanks for a great afternoon, @piersmorgan – next time try an add some runs to the partnership. The after party was super as well 🕺🏾🍻🥃👍🏿😊🏏 pic.twitter.com/cXKk9iMZof — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) 3 July 2017

Most fearsome opening partnership since Greenidge/Haynes… thanks for coming, Legend! http://t.co/vqIMiBeyha — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 3 July 2017

