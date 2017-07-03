Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff come together in charity match

Latest News
Chris Gayle, Andrew Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen were a part of the same team after the three cricketers were included in Piers Morgan’s Family XI to play against Newick Cricket Club. Morgan's side rode on a match-winning effort from Flintoff who scored 69 runs off 26 deliveries.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:July 3, 2017 3:17 pm
Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff, Piers Morgan Chris Gayle was a part of Piers Morgan XI. (Source: Twitter)
Apart from the three cricketers, the team also consisted of footballer Robbie Savage. While Andrew Flintoff has retired from all forms of cricket, Gayle and Pietersen before this game played for their franchise teams earlier this year in IPL and PSL respectively.

Savage hailed the meeting with three players and he mentioned that in his tweet.

Gayle thanked Morgan for the match. The West Indies cricketer tweeted a picture with him on his official handle.

Apart from the three cricketers, the team also consisted of footballer Robbie Savage. While Andrew Flintoff has retired from all forms of cricket, Gayle and Pietersen before this game played for their franchise teams earlier this year in IPL and PSL respectively.

 

 

Savage hailed the meeting with three players and he mentioned that in his tweet.

 

 

 

Gayle thanked Morgan for the match. The West Indies cricketer tweeted a picture with him on his official handle.

 

 

