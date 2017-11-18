Everyone in Bangladesh want to be entertained by two great entertainers in myself and Brendon McCullum, says Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle will be seen in action in the Natwest T20 Blast in England. (Source: Express Photo) Chris Gayle will be seen in action in the Natwest T20 Blast in England. (Source: Express Photo)

Chris Gayle is once again excited to open the innings with hard-hitting batsman Brendon McCullum at the top of the order for Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Stating that the entire country of Bangladesh will be looking forward to the destructive duo Gayle noted that the pressure will also be on them to deliver.

“Everyone in Bangladesh want to be entertained by two great entertainers in myself and McCullum. This is why the pressure is going to be on us. But we expect these things. The crowd is going to be very noisy. It is going to be fantastic if we can get off to a start, hitting a lot of boundaries and get the crowd excited. Maybe the other guys can build up from it and see what total we can set or get,” cricbuzz quoted Gayle.

On his partnership with McCullum, Gayle said, “We know how destructive BM is. It is a privilege to open the batting with him again. We opened together way back in the IPL. Now we are joining forces together again. It is new for both of us to come in and go for a blast but we have experience. The expectation is high on us to deliver. We want to try our best and win the game tomorrow.”

The Rangpur Raiders will be led by Mashrafe Mortaza and will also feature players like Ravi Bopara. Adding that the experience on the side will be an advantage, the 36-year-old said, “There’s a lot of experience within the team led by [Mashrafe] Mortaza. The bowling attack has a lot of experience as well.

“We have Mr. [Ravi] Bopara as well. It is not a situation where we can look to depend on one particular person. There are a lot of match winners in the team. It is not like we are going to depend on Gayle and McCullum to get the job done.”

