Chris Gayle returns to ODI cricket after 913 days

Chris Gayle last played an ODI in March 2015. (Source: Reuters) Chris Gayle last played an ODI in March 2015. (Source: Reuters)

Hard-hitting West Indian all-rounder returned to ODI cricket after a gap of more than two years. Gayle who last played an ODI against New Zealand at Westpac Stadium in Marche 21, 2015 finally returned to one-day cricket after a span of 2 years 5 months 29 days (913 days).

Earlier, Gayle made his return to the Windies national side when he was included in the t20 series against India. This was after the long-drawn saga of the pay dispute between the West Indies cricket board and some of the top players came to an end.

It may be recalled here that dispute of pay contracts between players and WICB has been going on since 2014. In a statement, the cricket board had specifically stated that those complying with their terms will be selected for the national side.

This led to many players expressing their anger. ““Joke of the day: WI selectors?? One minute Pollard & Narine were not good enough & now are perfect for Tri-Nation series? It’s like magic!” wrote Dwayne Bravo. Apart from him Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy also hit out at the selectors.

However, now with the return of Chris Gayle, things now seem optimistic for the Windies side.Courtney Brown, chairman of selectors welcomed Gayle, when he said, “The panel welcomes back Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels, who will both add value to our batting and help with the nurturing of the young batsmen in the team.”

