Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo among marquee players in South Africa’s T20 player draft

West Indies Chris Gayle and Bravo are among marquee players selected by South African T20 franchises. (Source: Express photo) West Indies Chris Gayle and Bravo are among marquee players selected by South African T20 franchises. (Source: Express photo)

The first stage of the player draft in South Africa’s revamped domestic T20 competition saw West Indians as star players in demand with three of them – Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo – getting selected among the first five international marquee recruits.

Allrounder Pollard was the first to be chosen by Bloemfontein after which Cape Town Knight Riders recruited Chris Gayle and Pretoria Mavericks went for Dwayne Bravo as the fifth International marquee player.

The other two non-Windies cricketers selected as marquee players are Brendon McCullum from New Zealand and England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan. McCullum and Morgan went to Johannesburg and Durban respectively.

Port Elizabeth, Benoni and Stellenbosch also completed international marquee recruits by taking Kevin Pietersen and Jason Roy of England as well as Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga.

The eight franchises now have the 16-round second phase of the draft on Sunday to select another 16 players to complete their 18-man rosters.

Here is the complete list of international marquee players for South Africa domestic T20 league:

Benoni: Jason Roy

Bloemfontein: Kieron Pollard

Cape Town: Chris Gayle

Durban: Eoin Morgan

Johannesburg: Brendon McCullum

Port Elizabeth: Kevin Pietersen

Pretoria: Dwayne Bravo

Stellenbosch: Lasith Malinga

