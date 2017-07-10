Latest News

Chris Gayle dines with Team India in West Indies; see pic

West Indies aggressive batsman Chris Gayle shares a great bond with the Indian players. Having been a part of the Indian Premier League, Gayle has developed a great friendship with Indian cricketers and the left-hander gave another instance of this when he hosted a team dinner for Indian side.

Chris Gayle, India vs West Indies, Ajinkya Rahane Chris Gayle hosted a team dinner for Indian players.
West Indies aggressive batsman Chris Gayle shares a great bond with the Indian players. Having been a part of the Indian Premier League, Gayle developed a close friendship with Indian cricketers. The left-hander hosted dinner for Indian side, who were in West Indies for five-match ODI series and a one-off T20I. The Men in Blue won the ODI series 3-1 but lost the T20I on Sunday.

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane uploaded a picture on his official Instagram account with Gayle and Sanjay Bangar, thanking Gayle for the dinner. The picture was captioned, “Thank you Chris for hosting us for dinner👍”.

Gayle was called back in the West Indies side for the one-off T20I match. He last played for the Carribean side in April 2016 against England.

Earlier, Dwayne Bravo too hosted a dinner for the Indian team after the conclusion of second ODI of the tour. Sharing a photo of him with former IPL team-mate and skipper MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva, Bravo wrote, “It was great to have my brother from another Mother at my house last night along with his beautiful daughter an my mom #champion #djbravo #Family @mahi7781”.

India are now scheduled to tour Sri Lanka later in the month.

