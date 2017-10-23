Latest News
  • Chris Gayle denies exposing himself to masseuse during 2015 World Cup, wants to ‘clear name’

Chris Gayle denies exposing himself to masseuse during 2015 World Cup, wants to ‘clear name’

Chris Gayle denied exposing his genitals to a massage therapist, claiming an Australian media group set out to destroy him in a defamation action.

By: AFP | Sydney | Published:October 23, 2017 4:35 pm
chris gayle, chris gayle west indies, gayle controversy Chris Gayle has a couple of controversy involving himself in Australia. (Reuters Photo)
Top News

West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle has denied exposing his genitals to a massage therapist, claiming an Australian media group set out to “destroy” him in a defamation action Monday.

The lurid accusations were made by Fairfax Media newspapers The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times in a series of stories in January last year. They claimed the all-rounder exposed himself to a female masseuse in a dressing room at the 2015 World Cup in Sydney and “indecently propositioned” her.

On the opening day of his defamation action, Gayle’s barrister told the NSW Supreme Court the allegations were “quite foul” and “quite wrong”.

“They intended to blacken his name. They want to destroy him,” Bruce McClintock said, the Sydney Morning Herald reported from the courtroom.

The newspaper cited Gayle as telling the court “it never happened”.

“It’s the most hurtful thing I’ve actually come across in my entire life,” he said. “This is one case I have to fight. I want to clear my name.”

Fairfax said it was defending the articles on the basis the allegations were substantially true and in the public interest.

Their publication followed an uproar after Gayle attempted to flirt with an Australian presenter on live TV, asking her out for a drink and telling her: “Don’t blush, baby.” The hearing is scheduled to run for 10 days.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 20, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    22
    Zone A - Match 132
    FT
    23
    Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Puneri Paltan (23-22)
    Oct 23, 201720:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 1
    Oct 23, 201721:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 2

    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 