Chris Gayle’s dance moves on Sunny Leone’s ‘Laila’ song set the floor on fire, watch video

West Indies opener Chris Gayle, known for hosting parties and being the show-stopper in the ones he attends, has set social media on fire with his latest video on Instagram. The belligerent opener, wearing a white suite and sneakers, is seen dancing to a popular Bollywood number ‘Laila’.

Like his batting, there was very little footwork in his dance the opener relied on his hand moves and priceless expressions. He wrote, “(#CEO Chris Ever Okay) I’ll give the winner USD 5000 who do the #ChrisGayleDanceChallenge 🕺🏾 the best 😊. Ladies, the challenge goes for you too…There’s the video so make sure you’re spot on as I am lol. #HaveFun I’ll post the top 5 on my page and the viewers choose the winner. Remember to use the HASHTAG! Will announce the winner on the 24th 🕺🏾.”

Gayle has not being playing cricket regularly for the West Indies and his last international appearance, after a long gap, came against India in the one-off T20I against India at Sabina Park. The left-hander didn’t feature in the ODI series preceding the T20I. Evin Lewis was star of the show as he did a Gayle when he smashed a hundred to chase down a stiff total.

Known for his single-handed match-winning efforts, Gayle was more of a spectator that day as Lewis did bulk of the scoring in the hosts’ win. Things however are looking good for star West Indies players as the board has made headway in negotiations and we could seen the likes of Gayle, Narine, Pollard, Bravo back in action for the team.

