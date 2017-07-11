Chris Gayle calls Yuvraj Singh a ‘real champion’. (Source: Instagram) Chris Gayle calls Yuvraj Singh a ‘real champion’. (Source: Instagram)

Yuvraj Singh visited Chris Gayle in his Triple Century Sports Bar as the West Indies batsman uploaded a picture with the Indian cricketer, calling him the ‘Real Champion’.

Gayle, who hosted the Indian side for dinner during their West Indies tour, has developed a special friendship with the Indian players during his Indian Premier League stint. The Indians were in West Indies for a five-match ODI series and a one-off T20I. The Men in Blue won the ODI series 3-1 but lost the T20I on Sunday as an ODI match got washed out.

Gayle was called back in the West Indies side for the one-off T20I match. He last played for the Carribean side in April 2016 against England.

Yuvraj Singh recently became the fifth Indian cricketer and 19th in the world to play 300 ODIs. He made his debut in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2000 in Nairobi.

Gayle hosted the Indian side last week to dinner at his place. Ajinkya Rahane had also uploaded a picture with the most celebrated West Indies batsman along with Sanjay Bangar, saying, “Thank you Chris for hosting us for dinner.”

