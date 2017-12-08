Chris Gayle blasts 45-ball century in Bangladesh Premier League, 19th in T20 cricket

Since 2011 Gayle has scored a century in T20s in every calendar year. (Source: Reuters) Since 2011 Gayle has scored a century in T20s in every calendar year. (Source: Reuters)

Chris Gayle slammed his 4th hundred in the Bangladesh Premier League during the eliminator between Khulna Titans and Rangpur Riders. In his unbeaten innings of 126, Gayle smashed 14 huge sixes and six boundaries. He has also become the first to hit 800 sixes in T20 cricket. With a nudge to mid-wicket, he brought up his hundred in the 14th over of the match. Incidentally, since 2011 he has scored a century in T20s in every calendar year.

“Still feeling fresh. Happy with the win; was an important game for us. This is the time you step up and take the momentum to the final. It’s about momentum when you’re batting as well. That’s a very good wicket – the best in Dhaka. The pressure was there but good partnership with Mithun. You always want someone in the top three to bat deep,” 38-year-old Gayle said after the match.

Lauding his effort, skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said, “Gayle is the king of this format. Once he’s started, it’s difficult to stop him. Fantastic innings.”

In the eliminator match at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, Rangpur Riders won the toss and opted to bowl. It proved to be a correct decision as the Titans were restricted to 167. In reply, the Riders did lose a couple of early wickets but it was Gayle and Mohammad Mithun who forged a 146-run partnership to take their side to a win. With this victory, the Rangpur Riders get another shot at the final.

