ICC World Cup qualifiers 2018: Chris Gayle slams 23rd ODI century against UAE

Chris Gayle slammed his 23rd ODI hundred in the ICC World Cup qualifiers against UAE on Tuesday. His 78-ball ton featured seven blistering boundaries and eight monstrous sixes. The belligerent left-hander put the UAE bowlers to the sword as he brought up his century in the 24th over of the match. Incidentally, he now holds the record for most number of centuries by a Windies batsman in ODI cricket. His stunning innings concluded after Imran Haider picked his wicket but by then the damage had already been done. Gayle finally returned to the pavilion after scoring a superb 123 runs off 91 balls (seven fours and 11 sixes).

Gayle brought up his 50 at a runner-ball but pushed the accelerator from thereon to reach his hundred in quick time. Gayle’s masterful innings began with a cautious start as he took time to access the conditions. He was kept in check during the early part of his knock and once he got the measure of the bowlers, the southpaw opened his shoulders and lofted the ball out of the park at will. Along with Evin Lewis, he forged a vital 50-run opening stand.

Gayle’s innings put his side firmly in command before he was ultimately dismissed for 123 by Haider in the 29th over of Windies innings.

Squads

Windies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Marlon Samuels, Shai Hope(w), Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Kesrick Williams, Devendra Bishoo, Ashley Nurse, Shimron Hetmyer, Sheldon Cottrell, Nikita Miller

United Arab Emirates: Rohan Mustafa(c), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber(w), Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Muhammad Usman, Ahmed Raza, Amir Hayat, Imran Haider, Mohammad Naveed, Mohammad Boota, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed, Chirag Suri

